Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop said Jofra Archer's bowling reminds him of the great Michael Holding. Speaking to Nasser Hussain and Elma Smit on 'Cricket Inside Out', Bishop termed Archer's bowling action "easiest" and "orthodox". Meanwhile, Archer was named in England's 13-man squad for the first Test against West Indies, starting July 8. Here is more.

Quote 'I rate Archer's potential very highly', says Bishop

"In terms of modern guys, when I talk about bowling technique, Jofra Archer's easiness reminds me Michael Holding. Holding and Archer's bowling action are two of the easiest, orthodox actions I have ever seen. I rate Archer's potential very highly," said Bishop.

Jofra Archer A look at Jofra Archer's international career

Jofra Archer was instrumental in England's title-clinching World Cup campaign, having delivered the historic Super Over. In The Ashes, the Barbados-born cricketer grabbed eyeballs with his searing spells. He is now their linchpin of pace attack across formats, having taken 55 wickets from 22 internationals at 25.81. England will expect Archer to fire against West Indies in the first Test.

Information Archer's Test record at home

Notably, 22 of Archer's Test wickets have been registered in England. He averages 20.27 from four Test matches at home. Archer was also the third highest wicket-taker in The Ashes. His ferocious bouncers to Steve Smith could well be a trigger warning for West Indies.

Michael Holding When Holding advised England to use Archer carefully

Last year, veteran bowler Michael Holding urged England to use him carefully during the Test matches. "England need to be very careful with Archer. He is obviously very fit, as you could see with his recovery from the side strain. Like me, he is tall, not big and muscular. He relies on rhythm and looks very relaxed running in," Holding had said.

Test series Archer named in England's 13-man squad for first Test