Arsenal overcame Wolves 2-0 in gameweek 33 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette handed Arsenal all three points away from home. Earlier, Manchester United thrashed Bournemouth 5-2, whereas, Leicester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0. Brighton enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win against Norwich. Here we look at the records broken.

#WOLARS How did the match pan out?

Saka scored his maiden Premier League goal in the 43rd minute. Tierney put a lovely cross in and Saka hammered home the ball on the volley, firing past Rui Patricio. Wolves didn't get much rhythm as Arsenal looked well in position. Arsenal frustrated Wolves and got the second, with Alexandre Lacazette getting round the near post and beating Patricio.

Stats Wolves' unbeaten run ends, Arsenal clinch third straight league win

This was Arsenal's third successive win in the Premier League. At 18 years and 303 days, Saka is the second youngest English player to score a Premier League goal for Arsenal. Saka's goal was the first Wolves conceded after 448 minutes in the league. Wolves' unbeaten run in the league came to an end after eight matches.

Table A look at the race for top-four finish

Arsenal moved up to seventh in the league table. They registered their 12th win of the campaign and have 49 points. Wolves suffered their seventh loss of the campaign and remain sixth (52 points). Meanwhile, Leicester gained three valuable points to stay third. Man United moved up to fourth (55 points). However, Chelsea can regain the position with a win over Watford.

#MUNBOU Manchester United extend unbeaten run to 16 games

Man United are now unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions. They have won three successive Premier League games. United scored five goals in a home league encounter for the first time since December 2011. This was the second occasion where United scored five goals in a game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Front three Manchester United's front three shine

United teenager Mason Greenwood raced to eight league goals this season. He now has 15 in all competitions this season. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have 15 league goals apiece. United's front three now have 55 goals between them in all competitions. They have four more than Liverpool's front three. Bruno Fernandes now has six goals and five assists in just nine league games.

#LEICRY Jamie Vardy gets past 100 Premier League goals