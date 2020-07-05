Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 to win the DFB-Pokal trophy. The Bavarians, who won the Bundesliga 2019-20 title recently, completed the domestic double in a resounding fashion. The in-form Robert Lewandowski scored a brace to help Bayern add another piece of silverware in their rich trophy cabinet. There were many records scripted in the match. Here we present the same.

Final How did the match pan out?

David Alaba's free-kick put Bayern ahead and Serge Gnabry added a second to give the side a 2-0 cushion. In the second half, Lewandowski's long-range shot was fumbled in by Lukas Hradecky as Bayern took a 3-0 lead. Sven Bender's header gave Leverkusen hope but Lewandowski's delicate dink helped Bayern seal an important win.

Honors Bayern win 13th domestic double, 17th successive match

Bayern pocketed a record 20th German Cup and 13th domestic double. The Bavarians have set a new club record of 26 games unbeaten. In this phase, the side drew just one match. Bayern also set a record of 17 straight victories. Hansi Flick is the first German to win the German double (Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal) as a player and manager.

Lewandowski Lewandowski breaks the 50-goal mark for the season

Lewandowski became the first player this season to score 50-plus goals in European club competitions (51). He now has 242 goals for Bayern in just 285 appearances. The Polish international is also the outright top scorer in three club competitions he has participated in. He amassed 34 goals in Bundesliga, 5 in DFB-Pokal and leads the show in the UCL with 11 goals.

Information Bayern aiming to equal Barcelona's feat

The Champions League is set to resume next month and Bayern can be considered as one of the favorites. If they go all the way and win the tourney, then the side can equal Spanish club Barcelona's record of winning two European trebles.