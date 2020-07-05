Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to impress in the Serie A 2019-20 season. The Juventus forward was once again amongst the goals in his side's 4-1 win over Torino. Juventus raced to 75 points after 30 matches and have a 7-point gap over second-placed Lazio, who were battered by AC Milan. Here we look at the records.

Serie A Juventus overcome Torino 4-1 in gameweek 30

Leaders Juventus capped off a brilliant 4-1 victory against Torino to enhance their shot at the title. Paulo Dybala continued his sublime run and netted the first goal for the Turin giants. Ronaldo set up Juan Cuadrado for the second. Andrea Belotti got one back for the visitors, before Ronaldo scored a free-kick. An own goal then helped Juventus establish a 4-1 lead.

Ronaldo Serie A: Ronaldo equals Sivori's 25-goal tally for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 25 goals this season in the Serie A. With this tally, he became the first Juventus player to score 25 goals in a single campaign since 1961. Omar Sivori had scored 25 in the 1960-61 season for Juventus. Meanwhile, Ronaldo raced to 29 goals in all competitions for Juve this season. He bettered his tally of last season (28).

Free-kick Ronaldo scores maiden free-kick goal for Juventus

Ronaldo netted his first goal from a direct free-kick for Juventus with his 43rd attempt in all competitions. The Portuguese legend has now scored 46 free-kick goals at club level. He had earlier netted 32 for Real Madrid and 13 for Manchester United. His last free-kick goal was for Real in December 2017.

Stats Ronaldo has now achieved this record in three different leagues