Premier League 2019-20 champions Liverpool will be aiming to bounce back after a crushing defeat in the hands of Manchester City, when they host Aston Villa in gameweek 33 on Sunday. Liverpool, who were declared champions last week, have lost just two games this campaign. They face a struggling Villa side. Here we present the complete match details.

Liverpool Liverpool will want to show their prowess

The Reds had a night to forget against City in gameweek 32 and it's a perfect opportunity to show their prowess against Villa. Liverpool have had a mixed set of results since the league's resumption (W1 D1 L1). Jurgen Klopp will need a response from his team and could name a strong XI to thwart Villa at Anfield.

Villa Aston Villa have struggled badly this season

Villa have won just two Premier League games since the start of 2020. They are winless in eight league games as well. Given their position in the table, it will be hard for them to stand tall against Liverpool. With just 11 goals this year and 36 overall this campaign, 18th-placed Villa could have a long night against the Reds.

Stats Liverpool have been unstoppable at home

Liverpool have been unbeaten in 56 home league matches, winning 23 successive ones. The Reds have lost five games out of nine in all competitions. Mohamed Salah has scored 49 league goals at home in 59 matches for Liverpool and Chelsea combined. Villa have notched two draws and six defeats in eight league games. Jack Grealish has gone nine league appearances without a goal.

Details Dream11, match prediction, timing, TV listing and points