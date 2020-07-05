Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis has been arrested by the police in Horethuduwa for running over a pedestrian with his car on Sunday morning. His car hit a 64-year-old man who was traveling on a bicycle in the Colombo suburb of Panadura. The man, who was a local resident, passed away after being admitted to the hospital. Here is more.

Kusal Mendis Mendis to appear before Panadura magistrate

Reportedly, Mendis will appear before the Panadura magistrate in the next 48 hours with police conducting an investigation. It is yet to be revealed if either of the two were under influence of alcohol. The 25-year-old was part of the Sri Lankan cricket squad which had resumed training following the COVID-19 lockdown. As the lockdown restrictions eased, Mendis was allowed to travel on road.

Information Mendis was a part of SL squad for England series

Mendis was named in Sri Lanka's 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, however, the tour was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Sri Lankan cricketers returned to field after a three-month gap.

Career A look at his international career

In an international career spanning nearly five years, Mendis has scored 5,646 runs from 146 matches at an average of 31.71. Over the years, he has proved his mettle in Test cricket, having amassed 2,995 runs at 36.97. Seven of his nine international tons have been registered in the longest format. However, he could muster only 313 Test runs in the last calendar year.

