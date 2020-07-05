Veteran striker Jamie Vardy joined an exclusive club in the Premier League. The Englishman, who scored a brace against Crystal Palace, has raced to 101 career goals in the league. The Leicester City striker was at his sublime best against Palace and helped his side gain three crucial points. Here we analyze Vardy's remarkable rise in the Premier League.

PL goals Vardy is the 29th player to join an exclusive club

Vardy became the 29th player in Premier League history to score 100 or more goals. The 33-year-old has shown no signs of waning down and is 28th on list for the most goals scored (101). His brace helped him get past Matthew Le Tissier (100). Vardy brought up this feat in his 206th league appearance.

The odds Vardy had made his Premier League debut at 27

Notably, Vardy made his Football League debut at the age of 25 and did not appear in the Premier League until he was 27. The only player in the Premier League 100 club to open his account at an older age than Vardy is former Arsenal hero Ian Wright. However, Wright had three years of top-flight experience before his maiden EPL campaign.

Numbers Vardy is the 12th quickest to 100 Premier League goals

Since making his Premier League debut in 2014-15, Vardy has crossed the 100-goal mark in his sixth season, having played 206 games. Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero are the only active players to achieve the tally quicker. Overall, Vardy is the 12th quickest to 100 EPL goals in terms of appearances. He surpassed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Wayne Rooney in this regard.

Golden Boot Vardy is aiming to win a maiden Golden Boot

Vardy, who joined Leicester in 2014, scored just five league goals in his debut season. He followed that up with 24, 13, 20, 18 and 21 goals. Vardy is currently the highest scorer in the Premier League 2019-20 season. He has 21 goals and is aiming to win a maiden Premier League Golden Boot award. Overall, he has amassed 128 goals for the Foxes.

Information Vardy stands seventh in terms of minutes-per-goal record

The celebrated striker is seventh on the list in terms of minutes-per-goal among players in the Premier League 100 club. The likes of Aguero and Kane lead the show. Whereas, Wright, Thierry Henry, Robin van Persie, Alan Shearer and Michael Owen are also above Vardy.

Data A breakdown of Vardy's Premier League stats