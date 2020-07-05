Last updated on Jul 05, 2020, 04:44 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
India skipper Virat Kohli's positions have been questioned by Sanjeev Gupta in a mail to Ethics Officer D.K. Jain.
In the mail, accessed by IANS, Gupta opened up on Kohli's business ventures.
He believes it is in violation of the Lodha Panel recommendations that were approved by the Supreme Court when the new BCCI Constitution was registered.
Here is more.
Kohli's ownership of two companies was highlighted in the mail, written by Gupta.
He mentioned Indian captain's involvement with VIRAT KOHLI SPORTS LLP company, which has two Directors/Owners namely Virat Kohli & Amit Arun Sajdeh.
He also tagged the CORNERSTONE VENTURE PARTNERS LLP, which has three Directors/Owners namely Virat Kohli, Amit Arun Sajdeh and Binoy Bharat Khimji.
According Gupta, Kohli is violating the BCCI Rule 38(4) approved by Supreme Court Of India, by owing two or more posts at a time.
He urged the Ethics Officer to pass the order which must direct Virat Kohli to give away one of his post at once, in compliance to BCCI Constitution dated 21.08.18 Rule Number 38(4) (Approved by Apex Court).
Gupta clarified there is no personal agenda behind the complaint.
"My pure intent behind filing each & every precise/factual complaint is for 100% compliance of Lodha Reforms & Supreme Court approved BCCI Constitution without any personal agenda & without any vested interest," he wrote.
"I am least bothered about the persona/aura of the individual, as I am only bothered for 100% compliance."
"Nothing to attain & nothing of mine at stake, it is Supreme Court verdicts sanctity and compliance at stake for which I am all alone combating out for last 4 years and will continue to do so," added Gupta in the mail.
'Conflict of interest' was incorporated into the BCCI constitution (approved by the Supreme Court) in August 2018.
It stated that no individual should occupy more than one of the particular 16 posts at a single point of time.
The constitution comprised seven pages with numerous examples of what the various forms of conflict of interest could be.
Positions: Player (current), selector/member of a cricket committee, team official, commentator, match official, administrator/office-bearer, electoral officer, ombudsman and ethics officer, auditor, any person who is in governance, management or employment of a franchise, member of a standing committee, CEO & managers, office bearer of a member, service provider (legal, financial etc.), contractual entity (broadcast, security, contractor, etc.), and owner of a cricket academy.
In 2019, Sanjeev Gupta had targeted several former cricketers for allegedly violating the conflict rule.
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was under the scanner for being part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and Mumbai Indians' support staff.
The incumbent BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly also faced criticism for being Cricket Association of Bengal president and a Delhi Capitals support staff.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.