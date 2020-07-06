Liverpool weren't up to their best but managed a 2-0 win against Aston Villa in gameweek 33 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. The champions saw Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones score the goals at Anfield. Earlier, Burnley and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw, whereas, West Ham were held 2-2 by Newcastle. Here are the records broken.

#LIVAVL How did the match pan out?

Villa were resolute in the first half and Liverpool didn't cause much problems for the visitors. Mane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute. Naby Keita found a pass at the edge of the box. He rolled the ball for Mane, who slotted home. In the closing stages, Jones sealed the deal with a neat finish to make it 2-0.

Liverpool Liverpool unbeaten in 57 home games, Jones scripts a record

Liverpool are now unbeaten in 57 home Premier league matches, winning 24 successive ones. Mohamed Salah is now involved in 100 Premier League goal involvements in his 116th appearance in the competition (73 goals, 27 assists). Curtis Jones is Liverpool's youngest Premier League goal-scorer at the age of 19 years and 157 days. Sadio Mane scored his 20th goal in all competitions this season.

Stats The numbers look awful for Aston Villa

Villa have won just two league games since the start of 2020. They are now winless in nine league games. With just 11 goals this year and 36 overall this campaign in 33 games, Villa have been awful. They have also shipped in 62 goals this season. Villa are 18th in the table and have 27 points.

#BURSHU Sheffield United's away woes continue

Sheffield United have won just one of their past eight away games in the Premier League. Burnley have now drawn three of their past five home league games. James Tarkowski's opener for Burnley was only the fourth time in which the side scored a league goal during the opening 45 minutes in their past 21 games.

#NEWWHU Newcastle notch eighth draw at home this season