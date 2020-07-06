England's team combination for the upcoming first Test against West Indies has given rise to an interesting speculation. It is being reported that fast bowler Stuart Broad could be dropped from the XI. The Guardian wrote that due to tactical reasons the England seamer may miss the series opener with Mark Wood and Jofra Archer complementing James Anderson. Here is more.

Quote Here is what the paper reported

"Broad faces the prospect of missing a first home Test match in eight years as England give serious consideration to unleashing the dual pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at the earliest opportunity," the report read.

Combination Team combination for the first Test

England's 13-member squad excludes the likes of Jack Leach and Moeen Ali. Hence, off-spinner Dom Bess becomes an obvious pick to lead spin bowling. While James Anderson and Jofra Archer will undoubtedly spearhead England's pace attack, there could be a toss-up between Stuart Broad and Mark Wood for the one vacant spot. Meanwhile, captain Ben Stokes will serve as the other seamer.

Stuart Broad Broad hasn't missed a home Test since 2012

Interestingly, Stuart Broad has not missed a single home Test since 2012 when he was rested against West Indies. His legacy with the red ball makes him paramount for England in Test cricket. He was the nucleus of England's bowling unit in the 2019 Ashes. However, Mark Wood's ability to notch up over 145 KPH will also lure Stokes to pick him up.

Do you know? Credentials of Broad and Anderson against Windies (home Tests)

Both Anderson and Broad have emerged as the world's most successful fast bowling pair in Test cricket. The duo has together snapped up 70 wickets from seven home Tests against West Indies at an astronomical average of 21.97.

Rotation policy The importance of rotating players

The England team management has stressed upon the importance of player-rotation. With six Tests against West Indies and Pakistan, swapping players could result in less injuries. "Three Tests against West Indies, followed by three more in quick succession, make rotation inevitable and mean the seamers who miss out first up may not be on the sidelines for long," talking about the management's thought process.

Squad Here is England's full squad for the first Test