Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq doesn't support the idea of staging the Indian Premier League if the T20 World Cup gets postponed. He believes the International Cricket Council (ICC) shouldn't allow private leagues to run in the window of international cricket. Meanwhile, the fate of T20 WC is still shrouded in mystery as the ICC earlier deferred the decision. Here is what Inzamam said.

Quote Here is what Inzamam said on his YouTube channel

"The Indian board has control over ICC. If Australia says that we cannot hold the World Cup because of the COVID-19 pandemic, their stance will be easily accepted. If any such event happens during the same time, questions will be raised," he said.

Priority ICC should prioritize international cricket, feels Inzamam

Inzamam said the global cricket body should focus more on international cricket. He feels the youngsters are more aligned towards domestic leagues, rather than representing their nation. "Another thing is the ICC should not be allowed to give priority to private leagues (IPL) (during) international season. This will lead to young players forcing on private leagues rather than international matches," he added.

ICC ICC will take a decision on T20 WC soon

Earlier this month, Shashank Manohar stepped down as the ICC chairman after completing two terms. While the ICC will begin the nomination process shortly, a decision on the fate of T20 World Cup is yet to be taken. Several factors will be taken into consideration during the planning process. As per the original schedule, the tournament is due to begin on October 18.

IPL BCCI could conduct IPL, if T20 WC gets postponed

As the threat of suspension looms over the T20 World Cup, the BCCI is aiming to host the IPL during the window. Previously, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said in his letter to all affiliated members of the body, that the board is working on all possible options to stage the tournament. Presently, the cash-rich league remains suspended in the wake of COVID-19.

Asia Cup 'All the cricket boards should condemn private leagues'