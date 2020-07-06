New Zealand has expressed interest to host the Indian Premier League, if India is unable to conduct it, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kiwis join the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka, which earlier offered to host the tournament. A senior BCCI official confirmed the development, stating that the board members will discuss the options soon. Here is more.

Quote Moving the IPL overseas could be considered

"Staging the event in India has to be the first choice, but in case it's not safe to have it, then we will look at the overseas options. After UAE and Sri Lanka, New Zealand has also offered to host the IPL," the official said.

Possibility The possibility of staging IPL in New Zealand

The possibility of moving the IPL to New Zealand looks bleak. The two countries, India and New Zealand have a time difference of over seven hours. As a result, the broadcast will take a toll with maximum people in India missing the live-action. As far as the venues are concerned, places like Wellington, Christchurch, Napier, or Dunedin will require air travel.

UAE UAE had also offered to host the IPL

Among Sri Lanka and New Zealand, UAE appears to be the front-runners for hosting the tournament. Notably, the first half of 2014 IPL was held in UAE from April 16 to 30. Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium, together hosted a total number of 20 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders were crowned champions in that edition.

Data South Africa hosted the tournament in 2009

In 2009, South Africa played host to the second edition of IPL due to Lok Sabha Elections in India. It commenced on April 18 and was wrapped up on May 24. As many as 22 double-headers were scheduled during that edition.

