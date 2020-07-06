The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Monday, announced the schedule of England's upcoming home season. England will host Ireland in a three-match ODI series, starting July 30, before playing three Tests and as many T20Is against Pakistan. Although the cricket board also hinted about hosting Australia for a white-ball series this season, no dates have been finalized as yet. Here is more.

Ireland Ireland squad to arrive in England on July 18

The Ireland squad will arrive in England on July 18 before setting up their base at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. As per the schedule, the three ODIs will be played on July 30, August 1 and 4 respectively. The Ageas Bowl cricket ground, which is also the venue of England's first Test against West Indies, will host all the three matches.

Pakistan The first Test will commence on August 5

Pakistan had arrived in England on June 28. They will face England in three Tests matches and as many T20Is. The first Test will begin at the Old Trafford on August 5, while the Ageas Bowl will host the following two Tests on August 13 and 21. Meanwhile, Old Trafford will also play host to three T20Is on August 28, 30, and September 1.

Schedule The schedule of Pakistan's England tour

1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford (11.00 AM BST) 2nd Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl (11.00 AM BST) 3rd Test: August 21-25, The Ageas Bowl (11.00 AM BST) 1st T20I: August 28, Emirates Old Trafford (6.00 PM BST) 2nd T20I: August 30, Emirates Old Trafford (2.30 PM BST) 3rd T20I: September 1, Emirates Old Trafford (6.00 PM BST).

Information Here is the full schedule of Ireland's England tour

1st ODI: July 30 (Thursday), The Ageas Bowl (2.00 PM BST), 2nd ODI: August 1 (Saturday), The Ageas Bowl (2.00 PM BST), 3rd ODI: August 4 (Tuesday), The Ageas Bowl (2.00 PM BST)

Elation 'Confirmation of matches a significant step towards return of cricket'

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, expressed contentment on the return of international cricket. "Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimize the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels," Harrison said.

