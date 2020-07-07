Gameweek 33 of the Premier League 2019-20 season gave us some crucial results as we head into the business end of the campaign. Things are real close between teams fighting for European berths and one expects the same to get more intense. Manchester City's loss against Southampton was the major highlight. Here are the key takeaways from gameweek 33.

Duo Leicester, Chelsea keep their noses ahead

After suffering defeats in gameweek 32, the likes of Leicester City and Chelsea enjoyed defining wins to keep their top-four ambitions on. It was a crucial win for Leicester, who have some tough assignments coming up. Meanwhile, fourth-placed Chelsea showed class against Watford and eked out a crucial victory. With teams in the chasing pack sniffing around, Chelsea and Leicester kept their noses ahead.

Manchester United Manchester United enjoying themselves on the pitch

Manchester United are on a 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has infused a wave of positive feelings and the players seem to enjoy the same. There is a lot of finesse in United's play and the front three, in particular, are dominating the numbers. United are fifth and could cash in if Leicester and Chelsea slip up.

Man City Man City continue a familiar trend this season

Manchester City have not been up to their best this season and it was visible against Southampton. The Saints deserve credit for a fighting performance to down City 1-0. Pep Guardiola's side had enjoyed a commanding win over Liverpool last week, however, they failed to address their inconsistency. City have now lost nine games this campaign and it highlights a familiar trend.

Arsenal Arsenal gain momentum in a crunch period

Arsenal won their third successive EPL encounter and are finding their feet once again. The Gunners are seventh and a place in the Europa League is what they will focus on. The side faces immense competition from the likes of Tottenham, Sheffield United, Wolves and Burnley. The win against Wolves was a spectacular result for Arteta. He will want to keep the momentum going.