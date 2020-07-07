Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe becomes the first Indian cricketer to be a part of Caribbean Premier League. The 48-year-old bagged a deal with Trinbago Knight Riders in the draft process. Marquee players Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor and Carlos Brathwaite were also signed up by respective franchises for the season. The tournament is slated to start from August 18 to September 10.

Pravin Tambe Tambe was disqualified for the 2020 IPL season

Tambe has represented Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2020 season, but IPL Governing Council disqualified him for taking part in UAE's T10 League. Tambe had retired in 2018 to play the T10 League, however, he withdrew his retirement last year and played in the Mumbai T20 League.

Information Fawad, Sikandar also signed up by Trinbago

Another leg-spinner, Fawad Ahmed, who played for Trinbago in 2018, has earned another stint with the franchise. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert have also won deals with Trinbago.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Guyana Amazon Warriors retain 13 players from last season

Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained as many as 13 cricketers, who played in the previous CPL season. They will have the the services of New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor Afghanistan's medium-pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, this season. Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford are the other cricketers to have bagged deals with Warriors.

Jamaica Tallawahs Lamichhane, Shamsi to brace the Tallawahs set-up

Jamaica Tallawahs picked up all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite after he was released by Patriots. Spinners Sandeep Lamichhane and Tabraiz Shamsi also found a place in the squad. Moreover, Pakistan batsman Asif Ali has been roped in for a season. The franchise also retained Glenn Phillips, who was their leading run-scorer last year. Meanwhile, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas are some of the key local players.

Patriots Players signed up by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have signed up the Australian duo of Chris Lynn and Ben Dunk. New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and Pakistan seamer Sohail Tanvir also bagged deals with the franchise. The likes of Rassie van der Dussen, Fabian Allen, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell and Rayad Emrit also make a comeback in the Patriots set-up.

Information Full squad of Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Tabrais Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Andre McCarthy, Nicholas Kirton, Jeavor Royal, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

Information Full squad of Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

Information Full squad of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie van der Dussen, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Dennis Bulli, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Sunny Sohal.

Information Full squad of Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Qais Ahmad, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

Information Full squad of St Lucia Zouks

St Lucia Zouks: Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

Information Full squad of Barbados Tridents