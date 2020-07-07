Gameweek 34 of the Premier League 2019-20 season is set to start tonight. Matches are coming thick and fast, therefore, teams need to build up momentum. The race for top-four finish is getting close and we could be in for some crunch fight as battle for survival heats up. In this article, we highlight all that you need to know from gameweek 34.

Relegation Teams placed at the bottom half face a stern fight

Watford are up against bottom-placed Norwich and this could be a closely fought encounter. Watford are 17th and a win will give them some respite. Meanwhile, 16th-placed West Ham face Burnley and will hope to extract something from the match. One feels for Bournemouth and Aston Villa, who face Tottenham and Man United respectively. It will be difficult for them to stand up.

Manchester United Manchester United aiming to go 17 games unbeaten

Manchester United aim to go 17 matches unbeaten in all competitions when they face struggling Villa. United have scored 11 goals across their last three Premier League matches. They are doing well on the pitch and there is a lot of positive feelings around. A lot of focus will be on United's front three and Bruno Fernandes.

#CRYCHE Key stats from the Palace vs Chelsea encounter

Chelsea, who face Crystal Palace, are aiming for a fifth successive win against the Eagles. Palace have now lost three consecutive games by an aggregate score of 8-0. The Blues have collected 27 points in away matches this term. Willian has scored six goals in his last seven appearances in league and cup competitions.

Information Liverpool aiming to break the 90-point mark

Champions Liverpool have collected 89 points from 33 games and are seeking to break the 90-point mark. The Reds could script their 30th league victory of the campaign with a win over Brighton. They have dropped points in four matches this season.

Fixtures A look at the fixtures and timing