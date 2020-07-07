Arsenal, who are on a three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, face Leicester City at home in gameweek 34. Arsenal are placed seventh in the table and a win will give them a lot of confidence in pursuit of an European berth. Meanwhile, third-placed Leicester City are in search of assuring their place in the battle for a top-four finish. Here's more.

Team news Team news and selection

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is expected to be back in contention after he missed the match against Wolves because his wife was giving birth. Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are sidelined. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said there are doubts over whether Ben Chilwell and James Maddison will be fit. Ayoze Perez should be available after an ankle knock.

#ARSLEI Arsenal and Leicester braced for a crucial encounter

Arsenal have found things going for them after a poor start since Premier League's resumption last month. It's a crucial game for the hosts, who have some tough games lined up. The win against Wolves will serve as a confidence booster. Leicester will be eager to stop the Gunners from making inroads. They have to step up all around the pitch tonight.

Stats Key stats from the Arsenal vs Leicester City encounter

The Foxes have won three of their last four league games against Arsenal. Arsenal have won five and drawn one of their six EPL games at home since the defeat against Chelsea in Mikel Arteta's first home game. Arsenal have won three consecutive games without conceding. Leicester are without an away league win since New Year's Day.

Details. Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Ricardo, Tierney, Evans, Soares; Xhaka, Tielmans, Saka; Aubameyang (c), Vardy (vc), Lacazette. The match is set to start at 12:45 AM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription). Match prediction: 1-1.

Comments We know where we want to finish: Rodgers