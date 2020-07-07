International cricket is set to resume after over three months as England take on West Indies in the first of three-Test series on July 8. While the hosts will aim to regain the Wisden Trophy, the Jason Holder-led side shall be vying to clinch their fist series victory on the England soil since 1988. Here is a preview of the upcoming series opener.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The match is set to be held at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The day's play will start at 3:30 PM IST. Both batsmen and bowlers could be assisted by the wicket here. The conditions in Southampton also produce the required seam movement, which could see the teams opting to bowl first. One can watch the match live on the Sony Network.

England Ben Stokes to lead the side in Root's absence

As reported earlier, Ben Stokes will lead the side in place regular skipper Joe Root, while Jos Buttler will serve as the vice-captain. The likes of Rory Burns, Zak Crawley and Joe Denly are expected to brace the top order in Root's absence. Meanwhile, a number of speculations have taken shape regarding the spot of Stuart Broad as Mark Wood could be preferred.

Squad Here is England's full squad for the first Test

Full squad: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.

Milestones Anderson, Broad and Roach eye new landmarks in Test cricket

Having claimed 82 wickets against the the Windies so far, James Anderson needs five more to become the leading wicket-taker for England against West Indies. His compatriot Stuart Broad requires 15 scalps to become only the second Englishman with 500 Test wickets. Meanwhile, West Indian seamer Kemar Roach has an opportunity to enter the 200-wicket club in Test cricket.

West Indies Gabriel likely to share the new ball with Kemar Roach

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel was recently added to the Test squad after claiming eight scalps in the two intra-squad warm-up matches. Gabriel, who was named in the reserves section by Cricket West Indies initially, will likely share the new ball with Kemar Roach. Besides, all eyes will be on Shai Hope as he scored twin centuries during his last trip to England.

Dream11 Dream11: Stokes and Hope get the leadership nods