Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin has offered all her medals to healthcare workers, who have been at the foreground in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The World number six has been speaking with healthcare workers across hospitals in Spain, lately. Notably, Spain was one of the worst-hit nations during the first half of pandemic. Here is more on the same.

Quote I wanted to thank the workers: Marin

"I offered all my medals to them when I was talking to them as they are in fact the real heroes in Spain. They deserve every applause and accolade. It was inspirational. I just wanted to thank them," Marin told The Indian Express.

Achievements Some of Marin's notable achievements

Spain's Carolina Marin is often deemed as one of the greats among women shuttlers in the world. The former World number one is a four-time European champion. She has also clinched the World Championship thrice, the first ever women's player to do so. In 2016, Marin won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics after romping past India's PV Sindhu in the final.

Praise Marin heaped praise on frontline workers

Marin lavished praise on the frontline workers for their selfless efforts during the pandemic. "They are the real heroes for all the effort in taking care of sick people in Spain during these terrible times. They did an incredible job and I would like to thank the frontline fighters who risk their lives every day and continue to serve people like us," she added.

Information She crashed out of the All England Championships in March

Earlier this year, Marin was trounced by Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the semi-final at the All England Open Championships. The former eventually went on to win the tournament by defeating China's Chen Yu Fe in the final.

Accident Marin's father was involved in a car accident

Notably, Marin's father was hospitalized following a car accident, as she was about to compete at the tournament in mid-March. "That definitely affected me but when I'm on court, I think about giving my best irrespective of the situation. I knew my father was in good hands and there are people around him, and happy to say he is recovering now," she stated.

Tokyo Olympics Marin will look to defend her gold medal