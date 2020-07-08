10-man Arsenal were held by Leicester City 1-1 at home in gameweek 34 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener, before Jamie Vardy responded for Leicester in the 84th minute. Earlier, Watford beat Norwich City 2-1, whereas, Chelsea prevailed in a five-goal thriller to beat Crystal Palace 3-2. Here we present the list of records broken.

#ARSLEI How did the match pan out?

In the 21st minute, Arsenal got the lead after a crunch pass from Dani Ceballos found Bukayo Saka, who set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal gained momentum and forced Kasper Schmeichel to make several saves. Leicester improved in the second half but it wasn't enough. Eddie Nketiah was sent off for Arsenal and Leicester got the equalizer through Jamie Vardy.

Aubameyang Aubameyang emulates Henry with this record for Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 20th league goal this campaign. The senior striker is only the second Arsenal player to have scored 20 Premier League goals in back-to-back seasons after Thierry Henry (5 successive seasons). Auba registered his career 52nd Premier League goal for the Gunners. 18-year-old Bukayo Saka registered his fifth assist of the EPL 2019-20 campaign.

Information Vardy races to 22 Premier League goals this season

Vardy amassed his 22nd goal of the Premier League 2019-20 campaign. The Englishman has a two-goal advantage over second-placed Aubameyang. Vardy now has 102 career league goals in 207 games.

Stats Arsenal unbeaten across four league games

Arsenal are seventh in the table and have 50 points from 34 games. Meanwhile, Leicester dropped to fourth and have 59 points. Arsenal saw their three-match winning run in the league come to an end. Leicester's wait for an away league win since New Year's Day continue. The Gunners scripted their 14th draw of the campaign, whereas, Leicester amassed their eighth draw this season.

#WATNOR Norwich one loss away from being relegated

Norwich have lost six consecutive league matches. The Canaries are one loss away from being relegated this season. Watford registered only their second win in their last 12 EPL matches. After seven hours and 53 minutes, Norwich finally scored a Premier League goal through Emiliano Buendía. Danny Welbeck scored his first league goal since August 2018.

#CRYCHE Palace succumb to fourth successive defeat, Chelsea players shine