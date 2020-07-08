AC Milan came back from two goals behind to beat leaders Juventus 4-2 in gameweek 31 of the Serie A 2019-20 season. Juventus went ahead in the second half and had a 2-0 cushion, however, Milan scored three goals in a space of five minutes to complete the turnaround. Here we present the list of records broken.

#MilanJuventus How did the match pan out?

The first half was pretty uneventful but things changed drastically in the second. Adrien Rabiot gave Juve the lead after a spectacular finish from the edge of the box. Cristiano Ronaldo added the second to put Juve in control. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's penalty sparked Milan's comeback. Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao scored in quick succession. Ante Rebic added a fourth for Milan.

Stats Milan score four against Juve for first time since 1989

Milan scored four goals against Juventus for the first time since March 1989. The last time Juve had conceded three goals in five minutes in the league was against Fiorentina in October 2013. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is involved in eight goals in his nine starts for AC Milan in Serie A this season (5 goals 3 assists). He raced to 127 career Serie A goals.

Feats Ronaldo scores in five successive games for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in five successive league games for Juventus. The Portuguese legend raced to 26 Serie A goals this season. He needs four more to get past Ciro Immobile (29 goals). Since turning 30, Ronaldo has amassed 267 goals for club and country. Milan manager Stefano Pioli has won a match against Juventus for the first time in his managerial career.

