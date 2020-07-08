Brighton take on champions Liverpool in gameweek 34 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. 15th-placed Brighton have almost guaranteed safety. They have 36 points from 33 games. Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking to break the 90-point barrier for the second successive season. They have 89 points under their belt. Ahead of a crucial encounter, we look at the match preview.

Team news Team news and selection

Brighton are set to be without Jose Izquierdo because of a knee injury. The Seagulls will be monitoring the progress of Steven Alzate, who has been nursing an ongoing groin problem. Liverpool left-back Andy Robinson expects to feature in the match despite suffering a knock against Aston Villa. The likes of Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum could return to the starting XI.

#BHALIV Liverpool enter the match as favorites

Liverpool weren't in their best against Villa in the previous gameweek. However, they will want to response in a sound fashion this time around. Brighton will be wanting to make things difficult for the Reds. Liverpool do have the comfort of winning here in their last two visits. Therefore, one expects a Liverpool win in the scheme of things.

Stats Here are the key stats

Brighton have won two matches since the Premier League restarted last month. Defeat would see the Seagulls lose consecutive home league games for just the second time. Liverpool haven't scored an away goal in all competitions for seven hours and 42 minutes. Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 127 goals in 147 appearances for Liverpool across competitions, scoring 92 goals and assisting 35.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction

Dream11 team prediction (4-4-2): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Dunk, Webster; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Mooy, Propper; Salah (c), Maupay (vc). The match is set to start at 12:45 AM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the match also on Hotstar (paid subscription). Match prediction: 0-2.

Views This is what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had to say