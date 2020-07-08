Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the best forwards and Arsenal are extremely lucky to be enjoying his services. Since joining the club in 2018, the former Borussia Dortmund star has made his presence felt for the Gunners. Arsenal want to keep hold of their club captain and reap the benefits. In this article, we analyze the stats which define Auba's consistency.

Premier League Aubameyang vying for a second successive Golden Boot award

Auba has made 81 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League. He has scored 52 goals already, besides providing 11 assists. He was the joint-highest scorer last season (22 goals) and shared the Premier League Golden Boot award. This season, Auba has 20 goals under his belt. He is behind Jamie Vardy, who has scored 22 goals for Leicester City.

EPL Auba became the fastest to score 50 goals for Arsenal

Recently, the celebrated striker became the fastest to reach 50 Premier League goals for the Gunners. He achieved the mark in his 79th league appearance. Thierry Henry (87) and Ian Wright (101) held the record earlier. Notably, only five players have been quicker to the 50-goal mark in the history of the Premier League. Andy Cole (65 games) boasts of this record.

Tally Auba is 11th in all-time top scorers list for Arsenal

Auba has scored 64 career goals for the club in all competitions. He has achieved the tally in 103 matches. Notably, the Gabon international is 11th in the list of all-time top scorers for the club. Auba needs two more to surpass former Arsenal mid-fielder Aaron Ramsey (65) goals. This season saw Auba surpassing the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Stats Decoding Aubameyang's Premier League statistics

Out of his 52 Premier League goals, 41 have come with the right foot, eight with the left foot and three have been headers. He has had 209 shots so far, with 97 of them being on target. He has also hit the woodwork seven times. Auba has created 16 big chances so far.

Impact Aubameyang has been a goal-scoring delight