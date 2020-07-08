BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes holding at least one Day-Night Test in every bilateral series is important in order to shift the attention towards Test cricket. Ganguly, who turned 48 on Wednesday, described how the (2019) pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens attracted spectators in large numbers. He has been vocal about revival of Test cricket ever since he took the charge as BCCI chief.

Quote Holding one D/N Test per series is important: Ganguly

"I think day-night Test, one match in a series is important because cricket needs everyone back. We played the pink-ball Test in Kolkata and I do not think it was a normal India Bangladesh Test match," said Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly India hosted their first D/N Test in 2019

Ever since Ganguly held the chair, he has been vouching for Day-Night Test cricket. Last year, India successfully hosted their first ever pink-ball Test when Bangladesh toured the nation. As expected, the Test held at the Eden Gardens drew huge number of spectators. It was a full house as India managed to defeat Bangladesh inside three days, by an innings and 46 runs.

Innovation Ganguly not a big fan of four-day Tests

Ganguly said he is not in favor of introducing four-day Tests. "I am not a big fan of four-day Tests because I think a lot of matches would not finish then. You have five days, you approach it differently. I do not think there is any need to tinker with Test cricket. For me, Test cricket is the best and toughest format," he added.

D/N Tests The advent of Day-Night Tests

With the broadcasters struggling to get viewership in Tests, the Day/Night matches serve as a catalyst. The first-ever Day-Night Test saw Australia taking on New Zealand in Adelaide in November 2015. It turned out be a low-scoring thriller with neither team reaching the 250-mark even once. Interestingly, as many as 14 Day-Night Tests have been played as of now.

Team India India to play D/N Test in Adelaide this year