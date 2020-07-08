Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar believes Jason Holder is the most underrated all-rounder in world cricket presently. Tendulkar also said the West Indies skipper has been a consistent performer of late. Tendulkar's remarks came ahead of the impending Test series between England and West Indies. The three-match series will mark the return of international cricket following a three-month hiatus.

Quote Here is what Tendulkar said

"Jason Holder is the most under-rated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you will look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder only when you look at the scoreboard, you realize that he has come in and taken three wickets," Tendulkar said.

Contribution Holder contributes on regular basis

Tendulkar feels despite being an underrated player, Holder stands out with both bat and ball at the crucial junctures for West Indies. "When he is batting, he has scored those crucial 50-55 runs when it mattered, he is an underrated player but he contributes on a regular basis, he is a terrific player to have in your team," he added.

Career A look at Holder's Test career

In a Test career spanning over five years, Holder has scored 1,898 runs from 40 matches at 32.72. The tally also includes three tons and eight fifties. He has also snapped up 106 wickets at a phenomenal average of 26.37. Notably, the West Indian captain slammed a blistering double ton (202* vs ENG, Barbados) the last time England visited the Caribbean.

Do you know? Jason Holder leads the ICC Rankings for all-rounders

Holder is only the second West Indies player after the great Sir Garry Sobers to hold the number one ranking among Test all-rounders. He currently leads the rankings with a career-best 473 points. Interestingly, he is followed by Ben Stokes (403) on the list.

Test series First Test begins at The Ageas Bowl on July 8