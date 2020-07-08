International cricket has returned for the first time since March 13, 2020. England face West Indies in a three-Test series, starting July 8 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Earlier, cricket was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted lives globally. Now that the sport is back, we look at how cricket has changed.

Return Cricket returns behind closed doors after close to four months

The first Test between England and West Indies is a truly special occasion as cricket resumes after a break of nearly four months. The last recognized game of international cricket was an ODI between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March. That match was played behind closed doors and this is set to be the new norm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECB England vs West Indies: ECB manages to get cricket back

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the United Kingdom largely. However, the curve flattened with time and that was enough for the government to approve the return of professional sports behind closed doors on May 31. Two bio-secure venues have been created by the ECB, one at The Ageas Bowl, the other at Old Trafford, Manchester, where the second and third Tests will be played.

Bio-secure Players to follow bio-secure protocols

Both venues have on-site hotels and as per the bio-secure protocols, the movement in and out of the venues will be restricted. The ECB has set up facilities that cater to on-site medical testing and screening as well as designated isolation areas at both venues. These are part of comprehensive medical and operational plans.

Testing Testing has been done regularly to monitor all players

Last month, the West Indian cricket team arrived in Manchester. They were tested and observed quarantine at Emirates Old Trafford, where they spent three weeks practicing. The visitors traveled to Southampton and were tested once again. Meanwhile, England cricketers arrived in Southampton on June 23 and have been training in isolation there. Regular testing will be continued throughout the series.

Rules Players to maintain social distancing during matches

Keeping all the precautions and protocols in place, players have been instructed not to have contact with their team-mates or opponents during the game. There will be no celebrations during the fall of a wicket. Players will avoid contact with the umpires as well. Regular hand sanitization will be followed, whereas, the umpires may use gloves to hand the ball.

Notable changes Other notable changes in place

There will be COVID-19 substitutes allowed especially if a player develops any symptoms. The ICC has decided to bring in three reviews per innings instead of two. The usage of saliva on the cricket ball is prohibited. However, one can use sweat to shine the ball. Broadcasters may use artificial noise for their coverage.

Saliva Restriction on salvia will change the game

Saliva is usually applied on a cricket ball to garner reverse swing, when it gets old. Kookaburra and SG balls lose shine after a while, which rules out the possibility of conventional swing. However, Dukes balls used in England won't get affected much with 'no saliva' rule as they are more durable. Prohibiting saliva on the ball will make things easier for batsmen.

Fans Will absence of fans play a huge role?