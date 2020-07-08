The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup has been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly gave the official confirmation in a live chat on Instagram. Interestingly, there have been several speculations that the Indian Premier League (IPL) could replace the Asia Cup, this year. Here is more on the same.

'Asia Cup has been canceled', said Ganguly

Although the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) did not give the final verdict, Ganguly opened up on the matter. "Asia Cup has been canceled in September. So at the moment I cannot say when cricket will resume in India," said Ganguly.

BCCI yet to take a decision on IPL

Ganguly added the BCCI awaits a decision on the World Cup, in order to take a call on IPL. "The T20 WC is scheduled in October-November, the ICC is trying the tournament goes ahead because it generates a lot of revenue for them. Till the time we get clear-cut directions from ICC, we cannot decide anything on the IPL." said Ganguly.

'No window for IPL at the moment'

Ganguly added there is no window to stage the IPL with India set to tour Down Under, later this year. "We don't have a window for the IPL. We're going to Australia in December for the bilateral series which is part of the FTP (Future Tours Programme) and can't be changed," he added. "So Indian team will play its first full series in December."

Wasim Khan earlier stated Asia Cup will go ahead

Ganguly's statement comes days after PCB's Chief Executive Wasim Khan assured the Asia Cup will go ahead as scheduled, in either Sri Lanka or UAE. Khan reiterated the impending event will not be scrapped to vacate the window for the Indian Premier League. As per the original schedule, UAE had to host the Asia Cup in September-October, this year.