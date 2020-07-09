International cricket resumed after a hiatus of 116 days as hosts England faced West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test, at the Ageas Oval. It was a rain-curtailed opening day with the toss getting delayed, for starters. While England dropped Stuart Broad from the XI, West Indies opted for a four-pronged pace attack. Here are the key takeaways from Day 1.

Teams Here is the playing XI of England and West Indies

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel. England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (C), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

England were off to a shaky start after electing to bat. Opener Dominic Sibley was bowled out for a duck in an attempt to leave a jaffa from Shannon Gabriel. Nevertheless, Rory Burns (20*) and Joe Denly (14*) settled down against the Caribbean seamers. Meanwhile, rain restricted the first day's play to 17.4 overs, with England ending on 35/1.

Players Players from both sides took a knee

The players of both sides took a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement ahead of the day's play. The West Indian fielding unit knelt in the outfield moments before the first ball was bowled, while their England counterparts did the same. A 'Black Lives Matter' logo was sported by the two sides, on the collar of jerseys.

Information Both sides expressed solidarity on field

England's players expressed solidarity with frontline workers (who offered services amid COVID-19 pandemic) by sporting their names on the back of practice jerseys. Both teams then observed a minute's silence in memory of West Indies veteran, Sir Everton Weekes, who passed away last week.

Stuart Broad Broad missed his first home Test since 2012