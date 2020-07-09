Premier League 2019-20 champions Liverpool saw off Brighton 3-1 in gameweek 34. The Reds broke the 90-point barrier (92) to notch their 30th win of the campaign. Mohamed Salah scored a brace for Liverpool. Earlier, Manchester City thrashed Newcastle 5-0, whereas, Sheffield United and Burnley enjoyed crucial 1-0 wins. Here we look at the records broken.

#BHALIV How did the match pan out?

Naby Keita stole the ball from an indecisive Propper and he squared the same for Mohamed Salah, who slotted in home. Moments later, Keita won the ball in mid-field, before Salah fed the ball to Jordan Henderson, who scored. Leandro Trossard pulled one back for Brighton with a terrific shot on the volley. Salah scored the third for Liverpool from an Andrew Robertson cross.

Salah stats Salah scores Liverpool's first away goal in six games

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's first away goal in six games across competitions. The Egyptian now has 19 goals in the Premier League 2019-20 season. He now has 75 Premier League goals in 117 appearances. Salah also registered his 28th assist in the Premier League. He has scored 94 career goal for the Reds in all competitions in 148 games.

Feats Notable feats registered in the Brighton vs Liverpool encounter

The Seagulls have lost consecutive home league games for just the second time. Salah has now been directly involved in 130 goals in 148 appearances for Liverpool across competitions, scoring 94 and assisting 36. Keita has now assisted in two successive games for the Reds. Trossard has scored in consecutive league games for the first time since April 2019 for Genk.

#MCINEW Manchester City amass fifth successive clean sheet at home

David Silva registered two assists against Newcastle. He has reached double figures in all competitions for the 10th successive season. He now has 121 assists in total for City. City scored five or more goals in the league under Pep Guardiola for the 18th time. City have kept five successive league clean sheets at home. Kevin De Bruyne registered his 18th assist this campaign.

#WHUBUR West Ham suffer 19th league defeat of the season

West Ham United suffered their 19th league loss of the campaign. Burnley have won successive away league games without conceding. The Hammers have also lost three consecutive league meetings with Burnley. Burnley's Jay Rodriguez scored his seventh league goal of the season. Burnley rose to ninth in the Premier League table (45 points).

#SHUWOL Sheffield United are unbeaten in five home league games