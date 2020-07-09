Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has been highly successful at the club over the years. The celebrated striker's eye for goals has made him a lethal weapon for the club's success. In gameweek 35 of La Liga 2019-20 season, Suarez moved to third in the all-time scoring list for Barcelona in their win against Espanyol. Here we look at Suarez's defining stats.

Suarez Suarez moves past Ladislau Kubala in terms of goals

Suarez is now third in the all-time scoring list for Barcelona (195 goals). The Uruguayan surpassed Ladislau Kubala for the third spot. Kubala had amassed 194 goals. Meanwhile, Suarez has brought up his tally in 278 games across competitions. Lionel Messi (630) and Cesar (232) are the two players above Suarez in the list.

Barcelona Suarez belongs to the top three in these competitions

Suarez is third in terms of most goals scored by a Barcelona player in the UEFA Champions League (23). He needs three more to overtake Rivaldo in the list (25). Messi has amassed the most UCL goals for Barcelona (114). Suarez is third in terms of most goals scored by a Barca player in La Liga (146). Messi (441) and Cesar (190) are ahead.

La Liga Suarez has done well in La Liga 2019-20 season

Suarez now has 15 goals for Barcelona in La Liga 2019-20 season. He is fourth in the list after Messi (22), Karim Benzema (17) and Gerard Moreno (16). In terms of assists, Suarez has eight under his belt in the Spanish league this season. He is third in terms of most assists amassed after Messi (19) and Mikel Oyarzabal (11).

Records Suarez can script these records