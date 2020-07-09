The Pakistan cricket team is set to sport the logo of the Shahid Afridi Foundation on their kits during the upcoming series against England. This is after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found it difficult to find a main sponsor for the national team. PCB has been impacted badly by the coronavirus pandemic. Here are further details on the same.

PCB PCB missed out on a deal with multi-national beverage company

As per reports, negotiations between the PCB and a multi-national beverage company had taken place regarding a new team logo sponsorship deal. However, the latter had offered an amount far below the expectations of the board's marketing pundits. The company had offered only 35 to 40 per cent of the amount it had earlier paid to the board in their last contract.

Quote Afridi confirms his foundation's logo will feature on playing kits

"We're delighted that the @SAFoundationN logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to @TheRealPCB. Thanking #WasimKhan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour," former skipper Afridi tweeted.

Tour All you need to know about Pakistan's tour of England

Pakistan will be playing three Tests and as many T20Is in their tour of England. The first Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5 to 9. The remaining two games will be held in Southampton on August 13-17 and August 21-25 respectively. The T20Is between Pakistan and England will be played at Old Trafford from August 28 onwards.

Foundation Key details about the Shahid Afridi Foundation

The Shahid Afridi Foundation has made countless efforts for provision of better and affordable healthcare, which caters to remote areas as well. Public sector healthcare in Pakistan isn't up to the mark and the private sector cannot be accessed by major chunks of the community. Besides healthcare, the foundation also caters to education and provides clean and safe drinking water.

Work Afridi helped raise funds in battle against coronavirus