In-form Manchester United face struggling Aston Villa in an away encounter in gameweek 34 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. A win for United will see them stay at fifth but just one point below Leicester City. Meanwhile, 18th-placed Villa need a win to push for safety. Ahead of a crunch encounter, we look at the match preview.

Aston Villa It will be difficult for Villa to stop United

Villa were resolute for most parts of the game against Liverpool, however, the Reds managed to come out with a win. With five substitutions now allowed post the league's resumption, the big guns have added advantage. That's where United can be dangerous in unleashing options from the bench when things get difficult. Villa with all their struggles could get subdued once again.

Manchester United United aiming to extend their unbeaten run

Man United are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions. They have scored 12 goals in their last four Premier League games since the restart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is filled with confidence at the moment. The players look hungry to make things work out and keep marching. There is something positive in the manner which United are playing and that makes them the favorites.

Stats A look at the key stats

Manchester United are unbeaten in 20 Premier League away games against Aston Villa. Villa have claimed only two points in their last nine league matches. Villa have conceded two or more goals on 20 occasions in the EPL this season. United could become the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches by a margin of at least three goals.

Words Solskajer has his say on Bruno Fernandes

Since joining the club this year, Manchester United mid-fielder Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 11 goals in his nine Premier League matches, scoring six and assisting five. Solskjaer shared his thoughts on the mid-fielder. "Bruno has come into the club and seen how many good players are here. So he can feel that we're going to help him improve," he said.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction