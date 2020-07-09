Day 1 of the England versus West Indies first Test saw the hosts end on 35/1 after rain restricted the day's play to 17.4 overs. The second day saw the weather get much better and West Indies took control. The visitors folded England for 204, before surpassing the 50-run mark. However, bad light stopped play. Here are the takeaways from Day 2.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

Shannon Gabriel got Joe Denly early on and that helped Windies get hold of England. The hosts lost crucial wickets at regular intervals and were soon reduced to 87/5. Ben Stokes (43) and Jos Buttler (35) added 67 runs for the sixth wicket. Windies hit back, before the final two batsmen added 30 runs. In response, WI lost one wicket after a steady start.

Holder Jason Holder stands tall for the Windies

West Indies Test team skipper Jason Holder was pick of the bowlers. The right-arm pacer claimed 6/42 to rip apart England. He got the key scalps of Stokes and Buttler. Holder got the ball to move and the angles caused trouble for the batsmen. Holder clinched his seventh five-wicket haul in the format. He now has 112 Test scalps.

England batting England batsmen not up to the mark

England batsmen weren't up to the mark and played unconvincing shots to give away their wickets. Oliie Pope's eagerness to play every ball did him. Stokes was done by the away movement, whereas, Buttler saw a ball get straightened to edge the same. Denly's loose defence off the back foot and Joe Burns missing a flick shot showed the errors England batsmen committed.

West Indies West Indian top order show resistance

West Indian top order batsmen got off to a steady start and saw off the new ball. John Campbell (28) looked frustrated at times and was lucky to go on. However, he added 43 runs for the first wicket alongside a solid Kraigg Brathwaite (20*). Brathwaite took his time and showed composure. He was joined by Shai Hope, who looked comfortable since stepping in.

Anderson Anderson gets lucky, finally!