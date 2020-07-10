Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in all competitions. The Red Devils beat Aston Villa 3-0 in gameweek 34 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba scored a goal each. Earlier, Tottenham were frustrated by Bournemouth, whereas, Everton and Southampton played out a 1-1 draw. Here are the records broken.

#AVLMUN How did the match pan out?

Villa were the better side in the opening stages and kept their shape. Fernandes won a controversial penalty that wasn't overruled by VAR. Pundits agreed that wasn't a good decision and criticized the influence of VAR. Greenwood doubled the lead with a superb drive past Pepe Reina at his near post. Fernandes played a corner to Pogba, who scored the third goal for United.

Feats Greenwood scripts a record, Fernandes' superb run continues

As per Opta, Greenwood is now the fourth player aged 18 or younger to score in three consecutive league appearances after Danny Cadamarteri (1997), Michael Owen (1997 & 1998) and Francis Jeffers (1999). Greenwood amassed his ninth league goal this season and 16 overall across competitions. Fernandes has been directly involved in 13 goals in his first 10 EPL games (seven goals, six assists).

Numbers Numbers do not look promising for Villa, United excel

Manchester United are now unbeaten in 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa. Villa have claimed only two points in 10 league matches. Villa have conceded two or more goals on 21 occasions in the EPLthis season. United notched their 16th win of the league campaign. Villa have now lost 21 games in the EPL 2019-20 season.

Information United script Premier League history, Pogba opens his account

United have become the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive matches by a margin of at least three goals. Pogba amassed his maiden goal in an injury-ravaged season. The Frenchman netted his 32nd career goal for the club.

#BOUTOT EPL: Bournemouth end five-game losing run

Bournemouth ended a five-game losing run in the Premier League. The Cherries kept their first clean sheet in 17 league matches. Tottenham have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the league for the first time since April 2019. Bournemouth have only won one of their 10 league meetings with Tottenham.

#EVESOU Crucial stats from the Everton vs Southampton encounter