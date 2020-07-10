Gameweek 34 of the Premier League 2019-20 season gave us an indication that Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United will vie for two places in the top four. With Wolves losing, the gap has intensified. However, things are real tight between the sixth-placed side and 10th. Meanwhile, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich are on the brink to face the drop. Here's more.

Greenwood Everyone is raving about Mason Greenwood

18-year-old Mason Greenwood has continued to score emphatically for Manchester United. His breakthrough season at the club has seen him make a difference. He was lively against Aston Villa and scored a superb goal to take his Premier League tally to nine this season. With United pushing for a top-four finish, Greenwood has shown he can score goals and make the difference.

Wolves Wolves lose momentum at a crucial moment

After suffering a rare defeat against Arsenal in the previous gameweek, Wolves suffered yet again. Sheffield United scored a late goal to dent Wolves' hopes of securing Champions League qualification. Wolves were unbeaten in eight league matches prior to the successive defeats. They remain sixth and will need to bounce back in order to keep the position.

Liverpool Liverpool on course to break City's record

Liverpool are on course to break the 100-point record in a season scripted by Manchester City in 2017-18. The Reds may not have been at their best since clinching the title, however, they need nine points to surpass City. With four games to go, the champions will want to end on a strong note. They have mouth-watering clashes against Arsenal and Chelsea coming up.

Relegation Norwich, Villa and Bournemouth are on the brink

One more loss for Norwich City will see them get relegated. Bournemouth showed spirit against Tottenham, however, they need more than that to stay up. As for Villa, their woes all around the pitch is telling. These three teams have conceded a combined 187 goals between them and are struggling to win. Given their struggles, the trio could be facing the cull.

