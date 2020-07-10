The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, accepted Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri's resignation. He will leave before the end of his five-year contract. Earlier, Johri was given an extension till April 30. A senior official revealed the board has decided to accept his resignation letter, sent on December 27. Here is more.

Rahul Johri Johri had decided to quit in December 2019

Johri, who joined the BCCI in 2016, decided to part ways with appointment of Sourav Ganguly-led set-up by Supreme Court's Committee of Administrators (CoA). He was then asked to continue till the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2021. However, Johri's role diminished significantly as BCCI decided to reset the management structure of the board.

Resignation Why didn't BCCI accept the resignation before?

A BCCI official explained why the board did not accept the resignation earlier. "His resignation was accepted today (Thursday). He had officially handed his resignation some time ago but due to Covid-19, the board didn't take a decision as BCCI wondered how he would find a job in these times. However, the board now has released him with immediate effect," he said.

Santosh Rangnekar CFO Santosh Rangnekar also resigned last year

Johri will be the second senior official to exit BCCI's professional wing after Chief Financial Officer Santosh Rangnekar quit, last year. Rangnekar, who was the second-most senior official in the management team, had put his papers abruptly a fortnight after Ganguly's administration was elected. He was agitated by the interference of subordinates in routine workings of the administration.

Information The appointments were part of 'Project Transformation'

Reportedly, the appointment of both Johri and Rangnekar was part of an initiative called 'Project Transformation', which was aimed at improving governance, and operational and financial processes. That project was initiated by former BCCI president Shashank Manohar.

Complaint Rangnekar had filed a complaint against Anirudh Chaudhry