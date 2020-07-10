Gameweek 34 of the Premier League witnessed more mistakes by the video assistant referee (VAR) in all three games held on Thursday. Interestingly, all three games had incorrect penalty decisions. This saw managers, pundits and even fans lash out in wake of these mistakes. The Premier League admitted to the errors. Here are further details on the same.

#AVLMUN Bruno Fernandes won a penalty for Manchester United

Manchester United's 3-0 win against Aston Villa was marred by controversy. Bruno Fernandes twirled on the ball and appeared to catch Villa defender Ezri Konsa's leg. However, referee Jon Moss awarded a penalty, a decision supported by VAR. Fernandes scored from the spot to set United on their way to victory. Prior to that goal, Villa were the dominant side.

#BOUTOT Tottenham didn't get a deserved penalty against Bournemouth

Video assistant referee Michael Oliver was guilty of not awarding Tottenham a penalty in their 0-0 draw against Bournemouth. Joshua King pushed Harry Kane in the back as he defended a cross but referee Paul Tierney did not award a penalty and Oliver didn't change it. Oliver was the VAR official who had robbed Kane of a goal in Spurs' defeat against Sheffield United.

#EVESOU Southampton shouldn't have had a penalty against Everton

The Premier League admitted that Southampton shouldn't have had a penalty in their 1-1 affair against Everton. James Ward-Prowse appeared to fall into the standing Andre Gomes and was awarded a penalty. However, he he missed the penalty after hitting the crossbar. Danny Ings scored the opener for Saints, before Richarlison equalized for the hosts.

Mourinho Everybody knows that is a penalty, says Tottenham boss Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said "everyone in the world" thought his side should have had a penalty, apart from Oliver. "The same referee that was the VAR against Sheffield United. In the world, everybody knows that is a penalty. And I say everybody, I mean everybody," he told Sky Sports. Everybody has agreed with Mourinho on this one.

Decisions Dean Smith and Carlo Ancelotti not pleased with the decisions

Villa manager Dean Smith lashed out at VAR. "I can understand Jon getting it wrong but I don't know what VAR are looking at," he said. "They have a screen they can go and look at it but they don't seem to be bothered." Meanwhile, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti said the performance of the referee was not good just like his team.

Information Key details regarding the role of VAR