Indian Super League giants ATK had earlier merged with I-League champions Mohun Bagan. The club will now be known as ATK Mohun Bagan. On Friday, ATK Mohun Bagan's board decided to retain the iconic green and maroon jersey which has been synonymous with the 131-year-old legacy of the football club. Meanwhile, the logo will have the iconic Mohun Bagan boat.

Statement ATK Mohun Bagan issues a statement

"The culture and tradition which has made the brand a household name has been preserved. The logo retains its essence. The addition of ATK within the logo ensures that the fast-growing and passionate following built on a short but highly successful period is also being carried forward," the merged entity said in a statement.

Sanjiv Goenka Principal owner Sanjiv Goenka has his say on Bagan

RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka had acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Mohun Bagan. He said that Bagan have been close to his heart since childhood. "Mohun Bagan have been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honor to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football," principal owner Goenka said.

Club plans to build a world class football academy

Meanwhile, the club also announced its plans to build a world class football academy in Bengal and to refurbish the existing Mohun Bagan facility so that ISL and AFC home games are held there.

Champions I-League, ISL: Mohun Bagan and ATK were crowned champions

ATK, who had announced the merger in January, won a record third ISL title after beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, won the 2019-20 I-League with four rounds to spare before the tournament was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was their fifth national league title (NFL + I-league). ATKMB will play in the AFC Cup group stage next season.

Twitter Post Iconic green and maroon colors retained