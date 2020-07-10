Wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Moeen Ali were named in England's 24-member training group for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, starting later this month. Earlier, the duo was left out of England's squad for the ongoing Test against West Indies. The hosts are slated to play three ODIs against Ireland in July-August. Here is more on the same.

Training squad Here is England's ODI training group

England ODI training group: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali , Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran , Liam Dawson , Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt , Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.

Bairstow, Ali The duo will aim to make to an international comeback

Bairstow's poor form led to his ouster from England's squad for first Test. On the other hand, Moeen Ali, who was making a comeback in the whites, lost his Test spot to fellow spinner Dom Bess. The duo didn't even find a place in the reserves. Meanwhile, the ODI series present them an opportunity to win the trust of selectors back.

Other players Other players who made it to the group

The training group comprises several uncapped players. Fast bowlers Henry Brookes, Tom Helm, Brydon Carse and Richard Gleeson, and batsmen Sam Hain and Phil Salt made the cut. The likes of Ben Duckett, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone and Liam Dawson have also been included. Furthermore, James Vince, Sam Billings and David Willey are back in the mix.

Out Marquee players to have missed out

Due to a packed international schedule, England's multi-format players, Chris Woakes, Joe Root and Mark Wood, will not take any part in the ODI series. Other marquee players to have missed out are Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. Meanwhile, fast bowler Chris Jordan and batsman Dawid Malan were not considered for selection due to respective injuries.

Information The squad will play two intra-squad practice matches

The training group will go into camp at the Ageas Bowl on July 16 under the same bio-secure bubble conditions. They will play two intra-squad warm-up matches on July 21 and 24, after which a final squad for the three ODIs will be announced.

Ireland Ireland name 21-man quad for England ODI series

Ireland also named a 21-man squad for a training camp ahead of the ODI series against England. The squad will travel to Southampton in a special charter flight, before being transported to a hotel within the Ageas Bowl cricket ground. The final 14-man squad will be named following the two scheduled warm-up games. Besides, the three-match ODI series will commence on July 30.

Data Ireland's full squad for England tour