Manchester City could face Juventus or Lyon in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season. City have a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie against Real Madrid, which was played before the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, favorites Bayern Munich could face Barcelona or Napoli in the next round. Here are further details.

Teams The situation of teams in the knockout phase

The likes of Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta have all qualified for the quarter-finals in this year's competition. However, there are four ties with a last 16 second-leg match still to be played. Manchester City lead Real Madrid 2-1, whereas, Bayern Munich have a 3-0 cushion over Chelsea. Lyon lead Juventus 1-0, whereas, Napoli and Barcelona played out a 1-1 draw.

Favorites City and Bayern are the favorites to progress

City and Bayern are the favorites to progress after having significant advantage at the moment. Both clubs have won their first leg encounters away from home and that is a huge bonus. If these teams manage to beat their next opponents in the quarters, then a semi-final tie between each other will await the duo.

Quarters Atletico face Leipzig, Atalanta take on PSG

Atletico Madrid, who knocked out defending European champions and new Premier League winners Liverpool, will face Germany's RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals. Italian side Atalanta, who have won their past 11 games in all competitions, will face French champions Paris St-Germain. Notably, PSG haven't played since March 11 after their domestic season was abandoned.

Twitter Post UEFA Champions League draw

The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! 🙌



Who will lift the trophy next month? 🏆🤔#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020

Champions League: Fixtures and key dates

The quarter-finals will take place from August 12-15. Meanwhile, the remaining last-16 fixtures will be held on August 7-8. Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus. RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid. Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich. Atalanta vs Paris St-Germain. The semi-final ties will take place on August 18-19. (Quarter-final 1 vs 3 winners, quarter-final 2 vs 4 winners).

UCL Eight-team knockout tournament to be held in Portugal