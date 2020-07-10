Two more races have been added to the Formula 1 2020 calendar. There will be a debut for Italy's Mugello circuit to mark Ferrari's 1,000th race. Mugello in Tuscany will follow the Italian GP at Monza, on September 11-13. Meanwhile, the Russian GP in Sochi confirmed for its original slot of September 25-27. Here are further details.

Some more dates to note down

New races Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar

With the two additions, there are 10 confirmed races so far this year. F1 is working towards a schedule of between 15 and 18 races to conclude in December. "We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks," said F1 chairman Chase Carey.

Views We are looking forward to being back in Sochi: Carey

Carey said they are looking forward to being back in Sochi, besides being excited for Mugello. "The Russian Grand Prix is major moment in our season and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September. We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari's 1,000th Grand Prix," he added.

F1 2020 The F1 2020 calendar so far

COMPLETED: Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring. THIS WEEKEND: Styrian GP, Red Bull Ring. July 19: Hungarian GP, Budapest. August 2: British GP, Silverstone. August 9: 70th Anniversary GP, Silverstone. August 16: Spanish GP, Barcelona. August 30: Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps. September 6: Italian GP, Monza. September 13: Tuscan GP, Mugello. September 27: Russian GP, Sochi. The F1 2020 season started late due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mugello Mugello is the third Italian circuit this season