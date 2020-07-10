Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh, on Friday, said the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is equivalent to Ashes series. Speaking in a virtual interaction while participating in 2020 India Global Week, the 55-year-old asserted both India and Australia display an intense rivalry in Test cricket. His statement comes as India are expected to tour Down Under in December this year, for a four-match Test series.

Quote Here is what Waugh said

"The Border-Gavaskar trophy is equivalent to The Ashes. Shows the growing competition between the two countries. Tied Test is the greatest game I have ever played. Calcutta Test loss was memorable," Waugh said.

The Ashes How England and Australia have fared in The Ashes

Over the years, The Ashes has produced some some exhilarating moments. The 2019 Headingley Test wherein Ben Stokes single-handedly led England to a one-wicket victory, gave a bright testimony. As far as the rivalry is concerned, Australia are ahead in the race, having won 136 out of 335 matches. Meanwhile, England have secured 108 victories in The Ashes.

Name How was the term 'Ashes' coined?

The term 'Ashes' was initially used after England suffered a maiden defeat to Australia at home (The Oval in 1882). A day later, the Sporting Times carried a mock obituary of English cricket which read, "The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia." Eventually, the concept grabbed eyeballs with the name 'Ashes' getting recognition officially.

Book Waugh to release a book on cricket in India

Waugh feels he has a special connection with India and is planning to release a book based on the cricket's religion in the nation. "India was interesting. Toured every 10 years. I couldn't stop looking out of the window. India was fascinating and I began to fall in love with the place. Great connections through cricket," he added.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy A brief history of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a Test series played between India and Australia, in both the nations. Notably, the series is named after Australian legend Allan Border and Little Master Sunil Gavaskar. India hold the trophy currently, after having defeat Australia 2-1 in 2018. The Virat Kohli-led team became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

Test series The four-Test series to begin in December