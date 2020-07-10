Pace spearhead Stuart Broad is disappointed after being left out of England's XI for the first Test against West Indies. Broad said he found the decision "difficult to understand" and has sought a clarification from national selector Ed Smith, on his future. Notably, the former has missed his first Test at home after 2012. Here is more.

Quote I am frustrated and gutted: Broad

"I've found the last two days tough. I'm frustrated, angry and gutted. I've probably bowled the best I've ever bowled the last couple of years. I was in the team for The Ashes and going to SA and winning there," said Broad.

Stuart Broad Broad played 51 consecutive Tests before missing a home Test

Broad missed his first Test match at home since 2012, when he was rested against West Indies in the Edgbaston Test. In the last eight years, Broad has played 51 consecutive home Tests, third most by an England cricketer after Alastair Cook (89) and Andrew Strauss (61). The 34-year-old is the second highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket, having claimed 485 scalps.

Form Broad has been in sublime form of late

Interestingly, Broad was England's leading wicket-taker in their previous Test series (vs South Africa). He snapped up 14 wickets from four Tests at 19.43. Broad also stood out for England in the 2019 Ashes after having scalped 23 wickets at 26.65. He became the first England bowler to have taken over 20 wickets across four Ashes series.

Information His Test record since January 2018

Since 2018, Broad has picked up 87 wickets from 25 Tests at an average of 25.77. He has also been at the disposal for England with his compatriot James Anderson missing several Tests due to injury.

Future Ed Smith is optimistic about Broad's future

Broad added the national selector gave him a positive feedback regarding his future. "I spoke to Ed Smith last night, he said he was involved in picking the 13 and this side was picked purely for this pitch," Broad added. "I wanted clarification on my the future going forward and I was given pretty positive feedback going forward."

Rotation policy The importance of rotating players