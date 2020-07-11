The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to be held from August 18 to September 20. Reportedly, all matches will take place in Trinidad & Tobago behind closed doors. The announcement was made after the local government and authorities gave the tournament a go-ahead. It will be the first T20 League to start following the COVID-19 break. Here is more.

As per the agreement, all the touring parties will have to self-isolate for two weeks before they board their flights, and for two weeks upon arrival in Trinidad & Tobago. Meanwhile, all the overseas participants will be tested for COVID-19 before departure and then upon arrival. This will be followed by two more tests (seven and 14 days after their arrival).

All six teams will stay at the same hotel in Trinidad, wherein everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks. Notably, each team will be broken up into "households" with social distancing in place. There will be smaller clusters within each household, where these measures could be relaxed. No other guests will be allowed to stay at the hotel.

Trinidad & Tobago Minister of Sport and Youth affairs Shamfa Cudjoe said the tournament will be duly monitored by respective authorities. "We will continue to monitor the situation concerning COVID-19 and to be on top of it, as it is a rolling situation and requires different rules and regulations as time goes on," he said in a news conference.

In the CPL draft process, India's leg-spinner Pravin Tambe was singed up by Tringbago Knight Riders. Meanwhile, marquee players Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Taylor and Carlos Brathwaite were also picked up by respective franchises for the impending season.

