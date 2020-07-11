Gameweek 35 of the Premier League 2019-20 season is set to start today. With four games to go, teams are in a crunch situation at this moment. The race for top-four finish has got things interesting and we could be in for some intense moments as battle for survival heats up. We highlight all that you need to know from gameweek 35.

Duo West Ham, Watford could inch closer to safety

West Ham face bottom-placed Norwich City in a crucial encounter for both sides. Norwich, who have faced six successive league defeats, are on the verge of being relegated. Meanwhile, West Ham will be wanting to make their presence felt. Watford face Newcastle at home and a win for the side will help them in their bid for survival. Both games will be extremely tight.

LIV, MCI Liverpool and Man City in search of mastery

Champions Liverpool are in fray to inch closer towards breaking the 100-point mark. They face a resolute Burnley side, who are in the mix for Europe. The Reds will want to get the job done and maintain their authority. Manchester City have scored at will this season and Brighton could be in for a severe test. City have the stock to hurt Brighton badly.

#WOLEVE Wolves hope to bounce back against Everton

Wolves were on a fine run before two successive losses hurt their march for a Champions League berth. The side is in need of a victory to stay sixth and one expects compactness from the players. Everton lost against Tottenham and then held Southampton. They need to pick themselves up away from home and Wolves will be a severe test.

#MUNSOU United hope to extend winning run to 18 games

Manchester United will aim to extend their winning run to 18 games in all competitions. United could move into the top four if either of Chelsea or Leicester City slip up over the weekend. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are enjoying themselves on the pitch and United will hope to down the Saints. United have continued to set records and it's a happy unit.

Fixtures A look at the fixtures and timing