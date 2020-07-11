Chelsea face a stiff away test against Sheffield United in gameweek 35 of the Premier League 2019-20 season on Saturday. Third-placed Chelsea will look to enhance their chances in securing a top-four finish. The Blades are in the race for an European berth and will want to make things difficult for the Blues. Here is the match preview.

Team news Team news and selection

Sheffield United are assessing John Fleck and David McGoldrick after they both missed the midweek victory over Wolves through injury. Oli McBurnie is also being monitored after undergoing fatigue in the previous match. Chelsea mid-fielders N'Golo Kante and Billy Gilmour are both absent. Mateo Kovacic has returned to training and is available. Fikayo Tomori continues to remain out.

Sheffield United Sheffield United will want to frustrate Chelsea at home

Sheffield United's victory against Wolves was terrific after John Egan scored a last-gasp winner. The Blades have responded well after a shaky start post the Premier League's resumption last month. Chris Wilder knows exactly what the players are capable of and he also knows how to get the best out of them. The Blades will want to frustrate Chelsea at home.

Stat attack Crucial stats ahead of the Sheffield United vs Chelsea encounter

Sheffield United are unbeaten in three Premier League matches (W2, D1). They have lost just one of their last nine league fixtures at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United have won 1-0 on seven occasions this season. The Blues have won six of their past eight Premier League fixtures. Chelsea have kept just one away league clean sheet this term.

Information Chelsea in search of a complete show

Chelsea look sound in attack, however, they have defensive vulnerabilities at the back. The Blues need a complete show against the Blades. They are capable of scoring goals with several players in top form. However, Sheffield are sound defensively and will make things difficult.

Details Dream11, timing, TV listing and match prediction