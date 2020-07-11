Manchester United have formed a deadly combination as far their front three players are concerned. The rise of Mason Greenwood has seen United utilize him more of late. He has formed an able partnership with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. These three could be the answer for United next season as well. We analyze the rise of these three forwards.

Duo Martial and Rashford have produced their best campaign ever

Martial and Rashford have both hit 20 goals each this season. The duo has amassed 15 goals apiece in the Premier League. Notably, it's their best campaign in a Manchester United shirt in the league. They have also notched their best individual tally of 20 goals in all competitions for the side. They have also contributed largely with 14 assists between them.

Greenwood has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season

Greenwood has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season in 41 matches. Greenwood scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season against Aston Villa. The talented teenager tops the show for United in the Europa League (5 goals). Notably, he has scored these many goals in just 7 matches. The youngster has two assists as well.

United have found their feet with the trio shining

Against Bournemouth, United enjoyed a solid 5-2 victory. This was the third time since Christmas the trio of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood had all scored in a Premier League game. Notably, one of the trio scored twice on each occasion. To underline their attacking prowess, United have scored five times or more on four occasions in their past 17 games.

How do they compare with Liverpool's front three?

United's front three haven't played together all the time but are now being deployed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the players to carry out the attacking threats. The trio has scored 56 goals between them in all competitions this season. These three have done better than the more accomplished Liverpool trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino (54 goals).

United can count on these three to deliver the goods