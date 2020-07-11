Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has said the club can win trophies before his three-year contract ends. The Portuguese insisted that Tottenham can achieve their target with much of the squad he already has on offer. Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs in November in a difficult season for the club. They are ninth in the Premier League table. Here's more.

Spurs Spurs last won a trophy in 2008

Tottenham had last won a trophy back in 2008 (League Cup). Since then the side has risen through the ranks but trophies never arrived. Under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs gained consistency in the Premier League and became an elite club. He also helped the side reach the final of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 season. Tottenham were beaten by Liverpool.

The story Spurs have fallen short of expectations

Spurs have spent upwards of £100m on improving the side in the last two transfer windows. However, the desired results haven't been met with the Spurs falling well short of their previous standards and look set to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in five seasons. They might even miss out on Europa League next season.

Example Mourinho gives example of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Mourinho feels he can bring success back to the club and cited Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as reason to have faith. "How long did it take for Jurgen and Liverpool?' he told reporters. "Four years, four seasons. Buying one of the best goalkeepers in the world, buying one of the best centre-backs in the world and so on and so on and so on."

Contract I'm focused on my three-year contract: Jose

Mourinho, who was handed a three-year contract, said that he believes the club can win trophies in this period. "I'm focused on my three-year contract. I believe that in my three-year contract we can win trophies. If we don't, but the club does it in the new era if I stay here only for three years, I will be happy with that." he added.

