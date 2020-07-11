Indian middle order batsman Ajinkya Rahane believes he could still make a comeback in the limited-overs arena. In a recent conversation on an ESPNcricinfo show, the 32-year-old said he is preparing to represent India across formats. Rahane, who last played an ODI in February 2018, has been India's mainstay middle order batsman in the whites. Here is more.

Quote I am ready to play ODI cricket: Rahane

"I am ready to bat at any position in ODI cricket, whether opening or No.4 or whatever, I am ready. My instinct answers yes, I want to make a comeback in ODI cricket," Rahane told former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta.

Career A look at Rahane's ODI career

Until 2017, Ajinkya Rahane was India's permanent middle order batsman in the ODIs. However, he was dropped from the format following the 2018 ODI series in South Africa. Prior to his last four ODIs, Rahane's scores read as - 55, 70, 53, 61 and 79. Overall, Rahane has amassed 2,962 runs from 90 ODIs at 35.26, including 3 tons and 24 fifties.

Position 'I enjoy all the roles', says Rahane

Rahane reiterated he is open to bat any position. "I have enjoyed opening the innings, but I don't mind batting at number 4 if I am asked to. I have enjoyed both roles," he added. "It is very hard to suddenly open the innings and adjust to it after you have been batting at No.4 for a while, which I had done."

Information His ODI numbers improved after 2017

Rahane's ODI average has climbed up in the latter half of his career. Since 2017, he has aggregated 726 runs from 18 ODIs at an average of 45.37. He may have slammed a solitary ton during the period, but his invaluable knocks reaped dividends.

Competition Rahane faces a tough competition for a spot