Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt, on Saturday, hinted that he could come out of retirement if former coach Glen Mills urges him. Bolt told Variety magazine he had no plans of reinstating his sprinting career, at the moment. However, the 33-year-old said he would at least consider the option if his coach pushes Bolt. Here is what the Jamaican maestro said.

Quote It's still possible if Mills agrees: Bolt

"If my coach came back and told me, let's do this, I will, because I believe in him. I know if he says we're going to do this, I know it's possible. Give Glen Mills a call, and I'll be back," said Bolt.

Usain Bolt A look at Bolt's incredible records

The Jamaican superstar holds a number of incredible world records in athletics. He has a unique record of 9.58 seconds on the track in the 100-meter race, which he clocked during the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. An eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 100m and 200m (2008, 2012 and 2016).

Gold medals Most number of gold medals

Bolt also holds the record of winning most number of gold medals in the track and field sport. He has clinched 23 gold medals, with 11 of them coming in the World Championships. Of the 23, he has won most of his golds in the 200m race (10). Meanwhile, 4×400 m relay is the only event where he hasn't bagged a gold.

Comeback Bolt last competed at the 2017 World Championships

Bolt last competed globally at the 2017 World Championships in London, wherein he won bronze in the 100m event. This was his first bronze medal after bagging 11 golds. The Jamaican asserted he does not visit the track often, following his retirement. "My coach gets too excited when I come to the track, so I stay away," he stated.

